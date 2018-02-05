Economy

Stronger rand ushers in a welcome fuel price cut

The Department of Energy says petrol prices will drop by 30c a litre on Wednesday, as a firmer local currency offset an increase in the oil price

05 February 2018 - 09:57 Robert Laing
Picture: THE TIMES
Petrol prices will drop by 30c a litre on Wednesday, taking the Gauteng price of 93 octane to R13.90 a litre, the Department of Energy announced at the weekend.

South African retail petrol prices and wholesale diesel prices are set by a government department, the Central Energy Fund (CEF), on the last Friday of each month to take effect on the first Wednesday of the coming month.

February’s price for 93 octane on the coast will drop to R13.81 a litre.

The CEF provides historical prices for Gauteng 95 octane petrol — which carries an additional 10c tax not charged on 93 octane — which show the price peaked R14.76 in December and will fall to R14.12 on Wednesday.

The wholesale price of diesel will drop by 17c to R12.59 a litre for low sulphur fuel. In contrast to petrol, the government’s fuel price laws allow service stations to compete on price for diesel customers.

The Department of Energy’s statement said the 30c drop in the price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol was thanks to the stronger rand.

Although the average price of Brent crude oil rose to $69.11 from $64.08 a barrel in January, this was offset by the rand strengthening to R12.20 from R13.23 to the dollar.

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Sona likely to upstage latest economic data

President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address is set to dominate the week, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
6 hours ago

PPI accelerated slightly to 5.2% in December, in line with forecasts

The producer price index accelerated to 5.2% in December 2017 from 5.1% in November; the food component decelerated
Economy
11 days ago

Why economists are upbeat about rate-cutting cycle

But much will depend on whether Finance Minister Gigaba’s budget in February comes with confidence-building components
Economy
11 days ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.