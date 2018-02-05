Economy

Sassa workstreams shut out executive, says Dangor

05 February 2018 - 06:16 Genevieve Quintal
Sassa saga: Former Department of Social Development director-general Zane Dangor, seen here with minister Bathabile Dlamini in January 2016, told the inquiry on Friday that Dlamini had bypassed the social security agency’s executive. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
The reporting lines of the controversial South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) "workstreams" created governance concern that ultimately meant the agency was unable to take over the administering of social grants, says the former director-general of the Department of Social Development, Zane Dangor.

The workstreams were illegally appointed by Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and reported directly to her, although this is something she has denied.

Dlamini and the workstreams have been accused of frustrating the process of finding a way for Sassa to have taken over the payment of grants by the end of March 2017.

There have also been claims that the workstreams existed in parallel with the functions of the agency and appeared to have usurped the roles and responsibilities of Sassa officials.

Dangor was testifying on Friday at an inquiry mandated by the Constitutional Court that is considering whether to hold the minister personally liable for the Sassa fiasco.

Bathabile Dlamini was only interested in getting Sassa to work with CPS, says Thokozani Magwaza

Magwaza told an inquiry into whether Dlamini should be held personally liable for the social grants fiasco, that she had told him to find dirt on ...
National
3 days ago

Two former officials, Dangor and former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza, accused Dlamini of lying to the court.

Both have testified in the inquiry following four days of frustrating testimony and cross-examination of Dlamini.

When testifying, the minister evaded answering questions and once again tried to place the blame on Magwaza.

Dangor said it was not illegal for the workstreams to report directly to Dlamini, but the Sassa executive was bypassed and this reflected poorly on governance.

"If you don’t engage the institutions employed to do what they are supposed to [do] … you are creating a governance problem," he said at the inquiry.

The only Sassa official who had real access to the workstreams was the project manager, Zodwa Mvulane, who is seen to be an ally of Dlamini.

"Instead of consolidating your oversight role through the CEO and the exco, you depen-ded … on a direct reporting structure to a junior person [Mvulane], who then bypasses the Sassa exco," Dangor said.

He said a government technical team that he was part of and which had been working on finding a solution, had after three weeks of work put together six options that would have culminated in Sassa being able to end its illegal contract with Cash Paymaster Services.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Bathabile Dlamini ran Sassa ‘like it was her own shop’, Thokozani Magwaza says

Magwaza, who says he is an experienced CEO, told an inquiry that he believed the Sassa work streams should have been reporting to him
National
10 days ago

Dlamini grilled over denials

Bathabile Dlamini lied to the Constitutional Court and inquiry to avoid taking personal blame for the debacle in which the Sassa was unable to take ...
National
10 days ago

Sassa problems started with CEO, says Bathabile Dlamini

The minister tells inquiry that head of social grant agency failed to engage with her
National
11 days ago

