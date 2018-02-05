Sassa workstreams shut out executive, says Dangor

The reporting lines of the controversial South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) "workstreams" created governance concern that ultimately meant the agency was unable to take over the administering of social grants, says the former director-general of the Department of Social Development, Zane Dangor.

The workstreams were illegally appointed by Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and reported directly to her, although this is something she has denied.

Dlamini and the workstreams have been accused of frustrating the process of finding a way for Sassa to have taken over the payment of grants by the end of March 2017.

There have also been claims that the workstreams existed in parallel with the functions of the agency and appeared to have usurped the roles and responsibilities of Sassa officials.

Dangor was testifying on Friday at an inquiry mandated by the Constitutional Court that is considering whether to hold the minister personally liable for the Sassa fiasco.