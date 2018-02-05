PMI shows small improvement but remains in contractionary territory

The Standard Bank purchasing managers index (PMI), which looks at the whole economy, remained in contractionary territory for a sixth consecutive month in January, rising slightly to 49 points from 48.4 in December.

The survey, sponsored by Standard Bank and produced by Markit, provides an early indication of operating conditions in SA.

Readings under the neutral 50 indicate a contraction of the economy.

Business activity in the private sector decreased further with lower client demand, while firms also continued to struggle to win new business, with new orders falling from domestic as well as foreign clients.

Standard Bank economist Thanda Sithole said: "In our view, the uptick in the private sector PMI towards the 50-point mark is in itself a positive signal and we expect continued uptick over the coming months premised on improved economic optimism following the improving domestic political backdrop and some government intervention to restoring good governance in state-owned entities.

"This combined with pent-up demand should underpin a reasonable economic recovery, although the upside is constrained by structural impediments," he added.

In 2017 the economy-wide PMI averaged 49.8, higher than the 49.7 average for 2016 but still reflecting the lack of economic optimism and generally weak domestic economic activity.

Last week, the Absa PMI, which measures sentiment in the manufacturing sector, indicated that the Cyril Ramaphosa factor would have a positive impact on the economy.

The seasonally adjusted PMI rose to its best reading in nine months in January as business activity recovered and new sales orders increased, a survey showed on Thursday. The index rose to 49.9 in January from 44.9 in December.

The PMI tends to be a reliable forecaster of the monthly manufacturing sales and output figures that Statistics SA publishes about two months later.