ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Sona likely to upstage latest economic data

Production in SA’s mining and manufacturing sectors during December will come under the spotlight this week, but it is President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address that will feature prominently.

Statistics SA will publish both sets of data on Thursday. The figures are expected to provide a better sense of what GDP figures to expect for 2017.

Both productive sectors are expected to make a positive contribution to full-year GDP growth, said FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca.

The manufacturing sector is expected to have staged a recovery at the start of 2018. The January Absa Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), published last week, hit its best reading in nine months in January as business activity recovered and so did new sales orders — with the index rising to 49.9 in January.

This follows a 3.7-point slump experienced in December 2017, and suggests the local manufacturing sector started the year on relatively solid ground compared to recent readings.