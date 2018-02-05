ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Sona likely to upstage latest economic data
Production in SA’s mining and manufacturing sectors during December will come under the spotlight this week, but it is President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address that will feature prominently.
Statistics SA will publish both sets of data on Thursday. The figures are expected to provide a better sense of what GDP figures to expect for 2017.
Both productive sectors are expected to make a positive contribution to full-year GDP growth, said FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca.
The manufacturing sector is expected to have staged a recovery at the start of 2018. The January Absa Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), published last week, hit its best reading in nine months in January as business activity recovered and so did new sales orders — with the index rising to 49.9 in January.
This follows a 3.7-point slump experienced in December 2017, and suggests the local manufacturing sector started the year on relatively solid ground compared to recent readings.
A score above 50 indicates an expanding manufacturing sector. The PMI tends to be a reliable forecaster of monthly manufacturing sales and output figures that Stats SA publishes about two months later.
Matikinca projects a positive number for December’s manufacturing output but stressed that this was coming off a very weak base from the 2016 year.
Mining is expected to show another solid month, given the supportive global backdrop and stronger commodity prices, said Matikinca
Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said: "The 2017 performance reflects the combined effects of higher commodity prices and strengthening rates of world trade momentum.
"Commodity price developments in 2018 and the domestic policy and legislative environment will be important determinants of the performance of the mining sector in the year ahead."
Improved sentiment was linked to more favourable prospects for domestic and external demand.
On Tuesday, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) will release its business confidence index (BCI) for January.
Business confidence is expected to improve substantially. The BCI increased by 1.3 index points in December 2017 to 96.4 on the back of Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president. Ramaphosa is seen to be a business-friendly future South African president.
"Political developments have vastly improved the business mood," said SACCI.
The State of the Nation (Sona) address on Thursday will be keenly watched as an indication of what to expect during the budget speech later in February.
Matikinca said Sona was expected to provide an update on how the national budget would be used to drive radical economic transformation in light of dwindling tax collection and the government’s mounting debt obligations.
