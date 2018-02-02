Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Silver linings more apparent as PMI hits nine-month high

02 February 2018 - 08:49 Business Day TV
The seasonally adjusted Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to its best reading in nine months in January as business activity recovered and new sales orders increased.

The index, which gauges activity in the sector, showed pessimism among manufacturers was decreasing.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke spoke with Business Day TV about the index and what the numbers mean for the economy.

