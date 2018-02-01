New-vehicle sales fall 8.9% in January — but the year as a whole isn’t looking bad

It’s not the way 2018 was supposed to start but despite an 8.9% drop in new-vehicle sales in January, motor industry analysts still believe the market will grow again for the year as a whole.

Figures released on Thursday by the Department of Trade and Industry showed January sales of 45,888, down from 50,386 in the corresponding month of 2017. Car sales slumped 11.6%, from 36,908 to 32,642, while light commercial vehicles were down 2.1%, from 11,940 to 11,689. Trucks and buses also showed mostly negative movement.

There were some solid reasons. Volkswagen SA was still building up production after its year-end switch to new Polo and Vivo models; and Chevrolet was no longer in the picture after General Motors’ disinvestment.

The biggest ingredient, however, was traditional January uncertainty. A year earlier, the industry recorded its first year-on-year increase for 14 months. What marketers hoped would be the start of a trend became, instead, a sales roller coaster over the ensuing months.

Despite the slow start to 2018, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) predicted that moderate economic growth of 1.5% and more could increase full-year, new-vehicle sales beyond the 2% to 4% previously forecast. If price increases continued to lag behind the inflation rate, this would also drive the market.

Vehicle exports, ultimately disappointing in 2017, raced to a fast start in 2018. January’s figure of 14,212 was 22% ahead of last year’s 11,651. With strong growth expected from many global markets in coming months, Naamsa said it expected an 11% increase on last year’s shipments, to what would be an all-time export record of 366,050.