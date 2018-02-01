January’s PMI misses the optimistic side of 50, but not by much

Economy

January’s purchasing managers index (PMI) missed rising to the optimistic side of 50 points by a whisker, the Bureau of Economic Research (BER) reported on Thursday.

The Absa-sponsored monthly poll of factory managers found the level of pessimism decreased, with the index adding five points to 49.9 from December’s 45.9.

The PMI tends to be a reliable forecaster of the monthly manufacturing sales and output figures that Statistics SA publishes about two months later. A score above 50 indicates an expanding manufacturing sector; below 50 indicates decline.

BER said the improvement was broad-based with all five major sub-components of its PMI increasing from December.

The business activity index recorded the biggest increase, rising almost 10 points in January to 52. In contrast to the encouraging improvement in business activity, the employment index only rose to 45.6 in January from 44.8 in December.

"The apparent expansion in output would have to be sustained for the employment index to also pick up in coming months," the report said.

The highest score for the PMI components was for purchasing prices at 70.4 points, a drop from December’s 75.3.

The report said: "The purchasing price index declined for a second month and is now more than 10 points below a recent high of 80.7 reached in November. A key driver of the fall in the index has been the significantly stronger rand exchange rate. The rand strengthened to trade at R12.24 to the dollar on average in January compared to R13.07in December and R14.07 in November."

