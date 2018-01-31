SA records trade surplus of R15.72bn in December; analysts expected R10.1bn

SA recorded another higher-than-expected monthly trade account surplus in December 2017.

According to the South African Revenue Service (SARS), SA recorded a trade surplus of R15.72bn in December compared to a deficit of R3.21bn recorded in the same period a year ago. Many economists expected the trend of trade surpluses to have continued as December is typically a bad month for imports.

The surplus is attributable to exports of R104.32bn and imports of R88.6bn.

The Bloomberg consensus was for a surplus of R10.1bn.

Economists expected SA to post a cumulative trade surplus for the year, which would continue to provide some support for the rand.

The total annual surplus of R80.55bn is a dramatic improvement on the 2016 surplus of just R1.05bn.

November 2017’s trade surplus was revised upwards by R0.03bn to R13.05bn.