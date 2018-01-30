Economy

Private sector borrowing picks up faster than expected

30 January 2018 - 09:37 Robert Laing
Households and businesses borrowed more than expected in December. Economists had expected credit growth to slacken.

The Reserve Bank reported on Tuesday morning that private sector credit extension grew by 6.72% to R3.5-trillion in December, an acceleration from November’s 6.48% annual growth.

A poll of economists by Trading Economics found the consensus was the annual change in private sector credit extension was expected to slow to about 6% in December.

But the surprise uptick "was due to a massive increase in the investments category rather than any pickup in activity-related to credit extension", Nedbank's economics team said in an e-mailed note.

"Credit demand is likely to improve gradually in 2018 as economic growth picks up, confidence improves following the change of leadership in the ruling party, and steady interest rates and softer inflation support household credit affordability," Nedbank said.

Historical data provided on the Reserve Bank’s website showed annual private sector credit extension growth tumbled sharply from 10.17% in December 2015 to a nadir of 4.6% in November 2016 from which it has staged a rocky recovery.

The Reserve Bank’s data showed mortgage advances grew 4.25% to R1.35-trillion in December 2017 from R1.29-trillion in the same month in 2016.

Total credit to households grew by 3.84% to R1.54-trillion.

While credit growth beat expectations, December’s M3 money supply growth of 6.41% was slightly under the economists’ consensus of 6.5%.

The Bank also reported its gross reserves for December at R50.72bn, up from R47.34bn in December 2016.

"Today’s figures, together with other recent indicators suggest that economic activity remained relatively firm in the fourth quarter. However, much still needs to happen politically before recent positive news translates into sustained rand strength and therefore lower inflation and interest rates," Nedbank said.

"For now, our forecast is for rates to remain unchanged throughout 2018 before increasing by 25 basis points each in September 2019 and January 2020."

 

