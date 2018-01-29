Richards Bay eyes new record for coal exports

The previous record was in 2015 with exports of 75.4-million tonnes. A year later and exports dropped to 72.6-million tonnes as demand for thermal coal slowed.

Transnet Freight Rail also had a strong performance, delivering 75.6-million tonnes, the highest since operations began in 1976 with just 12-million tonnes.

Alan Waller, CE of the terminal which is owned by 18 coal-mining companies, said management was hoping for exports of 77-million tonnes of coal this year, edging closer to the

81-million tonnes of capacity Transnet has on its coal route.

Transnet uses 287 locomotives and 8,000 wagons to send an average of 27 trains a day to the terminal, which has an installed capacity of 91-million tonnes and the potential to get to 110-million tonnes.

The absolute capacity of the terminal would be 110-million tonnes, terminal chairwoman Nosipho Siwisa-Damasane said.

The facility is on a spit of land edged by the sea on one side and the port and harbour on the other two. It is linked to Richards Bay by a thin strip of land.

The terminal can handle 32 trains a day to meet the 91-million tonnes capacity, but during 2017 this number increased by as much as 38 trains in a day, Waller said.

A 4-million tonne export facility had been set aside at the terminal for junior coal miners, but in the past two years the 13 junior companies using the facility exported less than 2-million tonnes a year, Waller said.

The terminal, Transnet Freight Rail, Transnet National Port Authority, junior miners and the Department of Mineral Resources have set up a task team to decide on allocations to the 4-million tonne capacity.

