Why economists are upbeat about rate-cutting cycle

The rand’s rally and moderating inflation provided a strong case for the Reserve Bank to begin an interest rate-cutting cycle, but February’s budget would be a key deciding factor, economists said on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 4.7% in December 2017, according to Statistics SA data released on Wednesday.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, energy and petrol, slowed to record its lowest rate since 2011.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings said a confidence-boosting national budget would help avoid further sovereign credit rating downgrades and could open the door for the Bank to cut interest rates.

"The lingering prospect of a credit ratings downgrade to subinvestment grade by Moody’s continues to weigh on the longer-term outlook for the rand," he said.

The currency’s performance is one of the major factors the Bank considers when making interest rate decisions.