Why economists are upbeat about rate-cutting cycle
The rand’s rally and moderating inflation provided a strong case for the Reserve Bank to begin an interest rate-cutting cycle, but February’s budget would be a key deciding factor, economists said on Wednesday.
The consumer price index rose 4.7% in December 2017, according to Statistics SA data released on Wednesday.
Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, energy and petrol, slowed to record its lowest rate since 2011.
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings said a confidence-boosting national budget would help avoid further sovereign credit rating downgrades and could open the door for the Bank to cut interest rates.
"The lingering prospect of a credit ratings downgrade to subinvestment grade by Moody’s continues to weigh on the longer-term outlook for the rand," he said.
The currency’s performance is one of the major factors the Bank considers when making interest rate decisions.
Also, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba remains with the difficult task of resolving the R50bn budget deficit come February.
The Bank’s monetary policy committee left interest rates unchanged last week, citing uncertainty around the national budget and a possible further credit rating downgrade.
Governor Lesetja Kganyago said last week that the rand was expected to remain sensitive to political developments in the near term.
FNB senior economic analyst Jason Muscat explained that weak consumer demand had brought inflation down, increasing the possibility of a rate cut, but this hinged on the outcome of the budget.
The Treasury said the budget would be bold and would take decisive measures to strengthen SA’s fiscal framework.
The government was working on practical steps to provide the necessary policy certainty, an environment conducive to investment and the predictability that SA desperately needed, a Treasury statement said.
In November, SA received a reprieve from Moody’s Investors Service, the only ratings agency to rate SA’s foreign and local currency government bonds as investment grade.
SA was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings in November following an ill-received medium-term budget policy statement from Gigaba in October.
Moody’s said the budget policy statement signalled a change in policy direction that was credit negative.
Nedbank economist Busisiwe Radebe added that a possible downgrade and any disappointment on the policy environment front would weigh on the rand and inflation.
The Bank committee’s quarterly projection model also forecast two possible interest rate hikes, although Kganyago gave the assurance that there was no commitment to this path.
With Bloomberg
Please sign in or register to comment.