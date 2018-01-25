ECB’s Draghi warns of revising strategy if US comments lead to a change in monetary conditions

This was a reference to last October’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting in Washington where countries had agreed they would "refrain from competitive devaluations and ... not target our exchange rates for competitive purposes".

"If all this were to lead to an unwanted tightening of our monetary policy ... then we will have to just think about our monetary policy strategy," Draghi said, noting that several ECB governing council members had expressed their concerns.

The euro rose as much as 0.8% to $1.2515 against the dollar and eurozone government bond yields rose across the board.

Draghi also said there were "very few" chances of a rate hike from the bank this year and that inflation pressures were currently subdued, but would rise in the medium term. "[Measures of underlying inflation] are expected to rise gradually over the medium term, supported by our monetary policy measures, the continuing economic expansion, the corresponding absorption of economic slack, and rising wage growth."

Threats of a strong euro

Yet even as the eurozone economy roars ahead, a strong euro threatens to dampen inflation and endanger the work done by the ECB during years of more than €2-trillion worth of stimulus. Draghi said it was too early to say exactly what the "pass-through" was from a stronger euro to inflation, which it would naturally tend to dampen by making imports cheaper.

Earlier, in a widely expected decision, the ECB kept its key interest rate deep in negative territory, maintained a pledge to hold rates steady until well after bond buys conclude, and promised to continue asset purchases until a sustained rebound in inflation.

"The governing council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of the net asset purchases," the central bank said in a statement.

Having bought more than €2-trillion worth of bonds over the past three years, the ECB has almost single-handedly depressed borrowing costs in the eurozone to kick start growth and lift prices. The purchases, already twice reduced, are set to run until the end of September and investors are betting on their end in the fourth quarter.

However, predictions for tighter ECB policy are adding to pressure on the currency and raising market bets for a rate hike as early as December, a move seen as premature even by the most hawkish of policy makers.

Inflation is also years away from rising back to the ECB’s target of 2%, so Draghi can hardly afford any big currency swings.

Modest impact

While the euro’s gain so far has only a modest impact on inflation, the worry is that weaker economies on the bloc’s periphery would be affected by it more, a risk to an economic convergence process that restarted only recently.

Part of his holding pattern approach, Draghi also kept the bank’s guidance unchanged, maintaining a promise to continue asset buys until a sustained rebound in inflation, even after policy makers agreed in December to begin work in early 2018 to draft a new guidance.

Policy makers argued that the ECB should give up a singular focus on asset buys in the guidance and should raise the role of interest rates in policy accommodation. Such a move would also reinforce expectations that quantitative easing would likely end this year, barring any unexpected changes in growth and inflation.

