WATCH: How South African households are getting richer

22 January 2018 - 09:51 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
The Momentum Unisa household index showed that net wealth of South African households increased in the third quarter of last year — a surprising rise after six quarters of decline.

Johann van Tonder, financial wellness researcher and economist at Momentum, joined Business Day TV’s Leigh Roberts to discuss the index.

Van Tonder explained that the interest rate cut in the third quarter of last year and the weaker rand caused dual-listed shares on the JSE to increase in price and the wealth of most South Africans is invested in financial assets, or in the JSE through their retirement funds.

Johann van Tonder from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about the rise in the net wealth of households in the third quarter of 2017

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO HERE:

