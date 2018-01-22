SA seen as likely emerging market big story

Global investors are looking for the next hot emerging-market ticket and SA is the favourite candidate, given the potential for an economic revival under Cyril Ramaphosa.

So says a report by Goldman Sachs. It expects more market-friendly economic policies under new ANC president Ramaphosa, which should provide a tailwind to an economy showing signs of recovery.

Not only did GDP growth print higher than expected in the past two quarters, but retail sales and credit growth have been climbing and inflation is on a downward path.

While Goldman Sachs retains a healthy dose of scepticism about the speed at which policy change can occur, it notes that SA’s growth cycle is picking up after the recent downturn in investment growth.

"Investors are looking for the next big emerging-market story akin to Brazil in 2016 and Mexico in 2017," states the report.

"SA is at the top of the list of potential candidates, given the market-friendly ANC leadership vote outcome."