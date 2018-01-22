Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Fuel price rise not expected to accelerate inflation data much

Inflation is expected to moderate further in 2018, writes Asha Speckman

22 January 2018 - 06:05 Asha Speckman
December’s increase in fuel prices may have had little effect on the benign inflation environment, figures due this week are expected to show.

If anything, inflation is expected to moderate further in 2018 on expectation that the rand will remain resilient, with negligible demand-led inflationary pressures, economists have said.

This should be good news for investors in the week during which Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will "sell" the South African economy at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The latest inflation figures for December will be published on Wednesday and economists expect a slight acceleration following an increase in petrol prices to 71c/ litre and diesel to 60c/litre in December.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan predicted CPI of 4.7% year on year, from 4.6% in November. First National Bank (FNB) forecast 4.9%.

Thanks to a reduction in supply-side pressure, especially food inflation and a stronger rand, CPI could average 5.3% for 2017 compared to 6.3% a year earlier, Investec said.

The outlook on food inflation will not change significantly in the near-to-medium term due to the buffer of large stocks from the previous season
Wandile Sihlobo
Agricultural Business Chamber economist

In November, food inflation slowed to 5.2%, from 5.3% year on year in October.

Elize Kruger, senior economist at NKC African Economics, forecast a year-on-year growth rate of 4.1% for food prices in December 2017.

"This should be the lowest level since December 2013
— the lowest in four years."

This was also partly because of a "high base of calculation as December 2016 was still close to the upper turning point of the food price cycle", she said.

Agricultural Business Chamber economist Wandile Sihlobo expected a moderation in food-price inflation — generally the largest component of the CPI basket — to 4.9% in December. This reflected a good harvest of oilseeds, grains and vegetables during last year, he said.

Although there are concerns of drought because of extreme heat in the central and western parts of the country, where white maize and sunflower seed are cultivated, Sihlobo said: "The outlook on food inflation will not change significantly in the near-to-medium term due to the buffer of large stocks from the previous season."

The December fuel increases would have also affected producer inflation to be published on Thursday by Statistics SA.

Kaplan and Kruger forecast an acceleration to 5.2%.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca forecast PPI to moderate to 5% from November’s 5.1% "and track sideways to slightly higher for most of 2018".

But the rand remained a risk to inflation, particularly as fiscal pressures and a potential sovereign credit-rating downgrade lingered in the first quarter of 2018.

The Reserve Bank’s business cycle indicators will be published on Tuesday and are expected to show continuing improvement in business activity.

speckman@businesslive.co.za

