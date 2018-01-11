Economy

Tractor sales turn around in 2017 following big 2016 drop

11 January 2018 - 15:20 Dominic Preuss
Agriculture tractor. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Agriculture tractor. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Tractor sales rose by 8.7% to 6,362 units in 2017 after an 11.3% fall in 2016, according to the South African Agricultural Machinery Association (Saama).

The 2017 annual total was boosted by a late surge as December sales increased by 19.8% year on year following a 24.9% jump in November.

"The better than average December tractor sales indicate that the market is still positive. This, despite the late and patchy rains, particularly in the western and north-western parts of the summer-cropping regions. This lateness of the rains may mean that some farmers will have changed to planting sunflower instead of maize.

"Sales prospects for the next few months will be largely dependent on weather conditions. Industry forecasts for the 2018 calendar year are that tractor sales should be at similar levels to those of 2017," the industry body said.

The October 2017 intentions to plant survey showed a large switch from white maize to soybeans in the more arid western parts of the country.

Lichtenburg in the North West had only 46mm of rain in December 2017, while the so-called maize capital, Bothaville in the Free State, received 101mm and Ermelo in Mpumalanga had 183mm.

A follow-up intentions to plant survey will be released on January 30.

Promising rainfall results in tractor sales soaring year on year in November

Industry expectations for 2017 are that overall tractor sales should be at least 5% more than in 2016
Economy
29 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Policy uncertainty hammering SA, says World Bank
Economy
2.
SA’s bulk exports reach record high in 2017
Economy
3.
Manufacturing output growth beats expectations
Economy
4.
December conference lifts SA’s business mood
Economy
5.
WATCH: What does 2018 hold for SA?
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.