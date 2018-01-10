World Bank has good news and bad news for SA

The good news is the World Bank expects SA’s economic growth to accelerate to 1.1% in 2018 from 0.8% in 2017.

The bad news is this makes SA a laggard among emerging markets — which are expected to average 4.5% growth this year — and places SA far below the global average of 3.1%.

Sub-Saharan African gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to be 3.2% in 2018, led by Nigeria growing 2.5%, while Angola is expected to grow 1.6%, the World Bank said in the January edition of its Global Economic Prospects report released on Tuesday night.