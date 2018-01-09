WATCH: What does 2018 hold for SA?

Economy

One cannot look to preview the year that will be without looking back - and the year that was for South Africa was plagued with issues of low economic growth, high unemployment and corruption and gross mismanagement at both government and corporate institutions. So what will it take to create an environment that bolsters business confidence in the country with institutions such as Eskom SEEMINGLY getting away with both mismanagement and corruption?

Business Leadership SA's Busisiwe Mavuso takes us through the economic and political landscape needed to grow business confidence this year.

