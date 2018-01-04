Economy

Private-sector gloom deepens as PMI falls again

04 January 2018 - 10:41 Sunita Menon
Workers produce clothes in a factory in Huaibei, in China’s Anhui province, this week. The Standard Bank purchasing managers’ index, remained in contraction territory for a fifth consecutive month. Picture: AFP PHOTO
Workers produce clothes in a factory in Huaibei, in China’s Anhui province, this week. The Standard Bank purchasing managers’ index, remained in contraction territory for a fifth consecutive month. Picture: AFP PHOTO

The health of the South African private sector is expected to continue to deteriorate, given weak economic conditions, a business survey shows.

The Standard Bank purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which looks at the whole economy, remained in contraction territory for a fifth consecutive month, dropping slightly to 48.4 in December from 48.8 in November.

The survey, sponsored by Standard Bank and produced by Markit, provides an early indication of operating conditions in SA.

Readings above the neutral 50-point mark show an expected expansion in business conditions.

According to Standard Bank, December’s survey data indicated the fastest decline in 20 months.

The survey showed output fell rapidly — at the fastest rate in 21 months — while new business also decreased.

The employment subindex fell for the second month, and at a faster pace than in November.

Standard Bank economist Thanda Sithole said: "The decline in the PMI is likely to persist in the near term amid a deteriorating fiscal outlook and elevated risk of further sovereign ratings downgrades."

He added: "However, further declines in the private sector PMI could potentially be averted should the governing party work tirelessly to restore lost business confidence."

In 2017 the economy-wide PMI averaged 49.8, higher than the 49.7 average for 2016 but still reflecting a lack of economic optimism and generally weak domestic economic activity.

SA’s economic struggles are out of step with a global recovery, with eurozone and Chinese manufacturing PMIs released this week showing robust manufacturing activity in those economies.

The Absa PMI, which focuses on the manufacturing sector, is due out in a week’s time.

Manufacturing Circle optimistic about prospects of factories

The breakdown of the survey shows firms remain pessimistic about South Africa’s outlook
Economy
1 month ago

Manufacturing sector rises slightly in September but is still contracting

Domestic demand conditions remain tough, but some factory managers noted an improvement in exports after a dip in August
Economy
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Private-sector gloom deepens as PMI falls again
Economy
2.
SA records far bigger trade surplus than expected ...
Economy
3.
Tempting stock picks emerge from SA’s woes
Economy
4.
ANALYSIS: How indebted consumers are stretching ...
Economy
5.
BER survey shows 2018 forecasts for CPI have ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.