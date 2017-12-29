Economy

Private sector’s appetite for credit picks up

29 December 2017 - 09:02 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The private sector’s appetite for credit grew faster than expected in November, the Reserve Bank reported on Friday morning.

November’s private sector credit growth accelerated to 6.45% from 5.43% in October, beating an economists’ consensus of 5.9% in a poll by Trading Economics.

The Bank also reported that M3 money supply growth accelerated to 6.61% in November from 5.01% in October, beating the consensus of 6.5%.

The total monetary deposits included in M3 amounted to R3.35-trillion in November, a 0.93% increase from R3.32-trillion in October.

Mortgage advances amounted to R1.35-trillion in November, a 4.5% increase from R1.29-trillion in the same month in 2016.

Instalment sales credit grew 5.34% to R375bn, while leasing finance declined 3.8% to R12bn.

Total credit to households grew by 3.71% to R1.54-trillion.

Fitch cautious on benefits of new ANC leadership

The global credit ratings agency follows Moody’s Investors Service in highlighting the challenges Ramaphosa’s narrow victory brings
Economy
8 days ago

Moody’s: Ramaphosa’s win raises prospect of an improvement in SA’s rating

The new ANC president’s narrow win could limit his ability to implement reforms
Economy
9 days ago

Retail sales far lower in October than analysts expected

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan says consumption growth is still constrained by factors including tax hikes, high unemployment and weaker income ...
Economy
15 days ago

Agriculture rebound benefits SA’s embattled economy

GDP increased more than expected, by 2% quarter on quarter in the third quarter of 2017
Economy
24 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
SA records far bigger trade surplus than expected ...
Economy
2.
Leaving your estate to your spouse could be ...
Economy
3.
Companies hoarding R1.4-trillion in cash
Economy
4.
‘Unfriendly’ and ‘unsafe’ SA takes a beating in ...
Economy
5.
How narrowing of deficit may open way to rate cuts
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.