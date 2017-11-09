News Leader is broadcast daily on BDTV
WATCH: How SA’s jobless problem will take time to solve
The SAIRR’s Gabriela Mackay says SA’s jobless woes are set to continue
09 November 2017 - 10:25
South Africa's labour absorption rate, or the proportion of the working-age population that is employed, has decreased from 45.8% in 2001 to 43.3% this year. SA also has one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world, at 55.9%.
Gabriela Mackay, from the South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR), explains why the institute believes that SA's jobless woes are set to continue.
