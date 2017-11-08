Business confidence remains persistently low after another slight dip

SA is unlikely to take advantage of the improving global economic outlook, according to the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci).

After the Sacci Business Confidence Index (BCI) recovered from its lowest level this year in August 2017 by 3.4 index points to 93 in September, it dropped slightly to 92.9 October. The figure indicates that business confidence remains persistently low.

Sacci said in a statement released on Wednesday, "Although the overall business climate was relatively unchanged between September and October 2017, the subdued economic performance continued to limit business opportunities. The Sacci BCI reflects the neutral sentiment in the market place."

The average for the BCI in the first 10 months of 2017 was 94.1 compared with 93.4 for the corresponding period of 2016, and 101.2 for the first 10 months of 2015.

Five of the 13 subindices of the BCI reflected positive month-on-month movements in the business climate between September 2017 and October 2017.

Sacci has urged Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to issue a policy statement that will restore business and investor confidence.

"Sacci is convinced that the only appropriate avenue to generate growth is to nurture investors and the business environment in order to obtain a sustainable economic performance that generates the fiscal space, jobs, greater opportunity, inclusivity and wealth."

Other economic indicators released last week such as the Standard Bank purchasing managers index (PMI) and the Absa PMI have also pointed to increasingly weak conditions in the South African economy.