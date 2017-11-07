October tractor sales leap 24.2% year on year

Tractor sales surged 24.2% year on year in October to 704 units, according to the South African Agricultural Machinery Association (Saama).

"Despite the excellent summer crops, the low crop prices have meant farmers have not realised the overall income they might have expected, given the size of the crops. This has meant that, despite the overall market being positive, a lot of caution in equipment purchases is being shown by farmers," the industry body said. "These sales will also be affected by the way the summer rainfall season develops. Up to now, rainfall has been quite patchy across these regions."

In 2016, the country experienced an 11.3% fall to 5,855 units, when drought conditions prevailed in the summer rainfall area.

Industry expectations for 2017 are that overall tractor sales should be at least as good as those in 2016. In the first 10 months of 2017, tractor sales were up 6.5% year on year.