Economy

October tractor sales leap 24.2% year on year

07 November 2017 - 15:18 Dominic Preuss
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Tractor sales surged 24.2% year on year in October to 704 units, according to the South African Agricultural Machinery Association (Saama).

"Despite the excellent summer crops, the low crop prices have meant farmers have not realised the overall income they might have expected, given the size of the crops. This has meant that, despite the overall market being positive, a lot of caution in equipment purchases is being shown by farmers," the industry body said. "These sales will also be affected by the way the summer rainfall season develops. Up to now, rainfall has been quite patchy across these regions."

In 2016, the country experienced an 11.3% fall to 5,855 units, when drought conditions prevailed in the summer rainfall area.

Industry expectations for 2017 are that overall tractor sales should be at least as good as those in 2016. In the first 10 months of 2017, tractor sales were up 6.5% year on year.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SA’s dilemma: pay government workers what they ...
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Can the rand sustain its ...
Economy
3.
Gigaba announces inquiry into SARS tax ...
Economy
4.
State of business worsens in October, but less so ...
Economy
5.
S&P in meeting with political pundits, snubs ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.