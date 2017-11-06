ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Can the rand sustain its gains?

Following the turbulence of the medium-term budget, the rand will be watched this week to see if it can sustain its recent gains against the dollar, while the latest manufacturing and mining production data will show if SA is benefiting from the more favourable global economy.

Mining and manufacturing production data for September will be released on Thursday.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop expects growth of 1.4% and 7.3% year on year in manufacturing and mining production, respectively, aided by higher commodity prices and the rebound in global merchandise trade.

However, though the global economy is picking up, Bishop noted that SA’s mining and manufacturing sector growth had been constrained by weak domestic demand.

The local Absa purchasing managers index improved in October, rising to 47.8 index points from 44.9 in September — its best level since May. However, the index has been below the neutral level of 50 for six of the past seven months, suggesting that the manufacturing sector is failing to expand meaningfully.

Even so, it appears that industrial production as a whole (mining, manufacturing and electricity production) will make a positive contribution to the country’s overall GDP growth rate in the third quarter.