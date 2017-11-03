State of business worsens in October, but less so than in September

Business conditions in SA have continued to deteriorate, given the weak economic climate.

The Standard Bank purchasing managers index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.6 in October from 48.5 in September. The survey, sponsored by Standard Bank and produced by Markit, provides an early indication of operating conditions in SA.

Readings above the neutral 50 show an expansion in business conditions.

Indices tracking output and new orders continued to decline albeit at a slower pace while stock of purchases also remained in contraction. Meanwhile employment increased after declining in September.

Standard Bank economist Thanda Sithole said: "The continued deterioration in the economy-wide PMI is reflective of weak domestic economic activity alongside depressed business and consumer confidence. The decline in the PMI is likely to persist in the near term amid continued domestic political turmoil and a bleak fiscal and economic outlook reflected in the medium-term budget policy statement."

On Wednesday, the Absa PMI — which looks at the manufacturing sector — indicated that the economy was under strain.

The index was up to 47.8 index points in October from 45.6 in September. It’s the third consecutive increase but crucially below the neutral-50 mark.

The Standard Bank PMI looks at the whole economy while the Absa PMI focuses on the manufacturing sector.