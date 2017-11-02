He was speaking at the first African Round Table on Infrastructure Governance in Cape Town‚ where more than 100 delegates from across the continent and other key global institutions‚ such as the World Bank‚ met to discuss infrastructure development on the continent.

"We need sustainable and affordable low-cost electricity capacity‚ and moving forward we need to expedite our broadband connectivity‚ so that we can make it easy for small businesses and township businesses to do business‚" Gigaba said.

The conference was hosted by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), and aimed to offer insights‚ new ideas‚ and solution-focused tools that help improve the governance of public investment in order to deliver essential services and goods‚ "with direct and indirect benefits for the economy and society as a whole".

In Sub-Saharan Africa only 35% of the population had access to electricity‚ and access to modern transport has declined in the region over the past 20 years. Less than 25% of the population still lacks access to safe water.

DBSA president Patrick Dlamini said the figures masked a fundamental need that could be met through good governance.