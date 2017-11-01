Economy

PMI climbs to best level in five months, but is still stuck in contractionary terrain

The increase is the third increase in three months for the Absa purchasing managers index, but it remains below the neutral 50-point mark

01 November 2017 - 12:52 Sunita Menon
Picture: ISTOCK
The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) climbed to its best level in five months in October but the sector remains under pressure.

The index was up to 47.8 index points in October from 45.6 in September. It’s the third consecutive increase.

The index is compiled by the Bureau of Economic Research (BER) and gauges manufacturing activity.

"This was the third consecutive increase and brought the index to the best level since May 2017. Nonetheless, the PMI remained stuck below the neutral 50-point mark," Absa said in a statement on Wednesday.

A score above 50 indicates an expanding manufacturing sector.

The improvement was broad-based, with all five main subcomponents increasing.

Absa said: "The index tracking expected business conditions in six months’ time fell back to 51.2 in October from 52.4 points in September. This suggests that purchasing managers still expect conditions to improve going forward."

The Standard Bank PMI, which will be released on Friday, looks at the whole economy, while the Absa one focuses on the manufacturing sector.

