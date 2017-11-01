New vehicle sales improve for fifth straight month

Sales of new vehicles in SA rose again in October compared with a year earlier, but exports declined.

This was the fifth month of gains, which the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) described as "encouraging" given the economic environment in SA.

It cited sharp falls in prices, falling interest rates and "highly attractive" special offers for the improvement, and warned that the effects of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget had not yet been seen in the car market.

New vehicle sales rose 4.6%, or by 2,255 units, to 51,037 in October from 48,782 units a year earlier.

Exports, however, fell 8.3%, or by 2,544 units, to 28,229, which Naamsa said was due to "the impact of the recent massive storm on Durban port operations and on production volumes at the Toyota Durban plant".

Naamsa said the increase in October sales was driven by sales of new cars — which rose 7.9% to 35,316 units, a gain of 2,594 from a year earlier.

Sales of light commercial vehicles, which have risen in recent months, fell 1.7% — 227 vehicles — to 13,376 units.

In what Naamsa said was an indication of slowing investment in the economy, sales of both medium and heavy trucks fell — by 3.2% or 22 units — to 668, and by 5.1% or 90 units to 1,677, respectively.