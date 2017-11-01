Soshanguve South, north of Pretoria‚ where a new three-bedroom house is priced at about R500‚000 and has 30 schools within a distance of 5km‚ has the highest number of first-time buyers in Gauteng.

In second place is Protea Glen‚ a traditionally middle-class suburb west of Soweto‚ with asking prices of about R600‚000 for a three-bedroom property and a similar proliferation of schools.

This is according to Lightstone Property‚ which released an overview of the current trends in the market on Wednesday.

"When comparing the average age of buyers in the top 10 suburbs offering the highest number of first-time buyers‚ it is encouraging to see that Soshanguve South and Protea Glen have the most growth‚" the company noted.

Buyers in Gauteng are aged 18-55 years‚ "which shows us that the younger working class is investing in property", it added.

The Lightstone data also shed light on the most expensive streets and suburbs in Gauteng.