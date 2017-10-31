Economy

Unemployment unchanged at 27.7% in the September quarter

31 October 2017 - 12:13 Sunita Menon
GLUM: Unemployed people queue for UIF payments. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
GLUM: Unemployed people queue for UIF payments. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Unemployment remained at 27.7% in the September quarter, Statistics SA reported on Tuesday. This marked a deterioration from the 27.1% from the same quarter in 2016.

The number of employed people increased by about 92,000 from the June quarter, but this failed to reduce the overall unemployment level because the working-age population increased by about 156,000 people.

Seven of the 10 sectors Stats SA segments its labour survey into reported growth in people employed.

The best growth sector for jobs was finance and other business services, which added 68,000 employees during the quarter. However, manufacturing shed about 50,000 jobs, construction about 30,000, and agriculture about 25,000.

The youth unemployment rate remained at 38.6% for people aged between 15 and 34. Unemployment was high at 32.6% among people who had less than a matric-level education.

Unemployment decreased significantly in the Free State by 2.6 percentage points, in Limpopo by 1.7 percentage points and in Mpumalanga by 1.6 percentage points.

Five top writers on the state of SA after the budget shock

Dear reader, Here are five premium articles that sum up the state of the country's governance. Written by South Africa's top journalists from ...
National
5 hours ago

Rising unemployment may knock rand further

SA's unemployment rate is likely to have worsened to 28% in the September quarter
Markets
8 hours ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Ramaphosa's wage hopes are too high

"It is doubtful whether SA's policy makers, Ramaphosa included, realise the cul de sac they have backed themselves into on youth unemployment"
Opinion
9 hours ago

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.