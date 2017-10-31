TECHNOLOGY
SA is in step to prepare for future of work, UN labour agency says
Future of Work initiative reforms will help mitigate the impact of technology on the labour market
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) says SA and other countries in the Southern African Development Community have started reforming labour legislation in response to their Future of Work initiative.
The UN’s labour agency was responding to criticism that SA was being left behind by other countries in its response to the impact of technology on the labour market.
ILO Pretoria director Joni Musabayana said amendments to laws such as the Public Employment Services Act two years ago indicated SA was actively aligning its policies, while the agency had also undertaken institutional audits at the request of the government to ensure ministries of labour were fit for purpose.
The Future of Work encompasses changes stemming from the rise of robotics and artificial intelligence, changing forms of employment in the process.
Musabayana said the ILO was assisting the Department of Labour in reviewing elements of labour law through consultants based at leading universities.
"The issue of further studies along sectoral lines on the sectors that are transforming at a faster rate than others and what kind of labour law reform is required, is already on the table," Musabayana said.
The legislative reviews would also include institutional audits of ministries of labour to ascertain if they were fit for purpose in the new world of work.
The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) was also a key institution in driving the critical conversations, Musabayana said.
In its annual report, Nedlac business convener Kaizer Moyane wrote of the need for the organisation to "look ahead".
"The continually changing nature of work and the fast-emerging concept of the ‘future of work’ should become a topic of extreme relevance for Nedlac, where parties will need to explore appropriate policy choices," he said.
Developed countries such as Germany have drawn up white papers on the future of work to deal with prospects of changes to its labour market such as the regulation of working time as more and more employees globally opt for flexibility.
Musabayana said while it appeared as if the transformation was more rapid in Europe than in SA, different realities guided the change.
SA had not been "left behind by the train in Europe. They have to react to the realities of the structure of the labour force that they have… in our context, the percentage of labour in manufacturing is very low and has been declining," he said.
