Economy

TECHNOLOGY

SA is in step to prepare for future of work, UN labour agency says

Future of Work initiative reforms will help mitigate the impact of technology on the labour market

31 October 2017 - 05:46 Theto Mahlakoana
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) says SA and other countries in the Southern African Development Community have started reforming labour legislation in response to their Future of Work initiative.

The UN’s labour agency was responding to criticism that SA was being left behind by other countries in its response to the impact of technology on the labour market.

ILO Pretoria director Joni Musabayana said amendments to laws such as the Public Employment Services Act two years ago indicated SA was actively aligning its policies, while the agency had also undertaken institutional audits at the request of the government to ensure ministries of labour were fit for purpose.

The Future of Work encompasses changes stemming from the rise of robotics and artificial intelligence, changing forms of employment in the process.

The continually changing nature of work and the fast-emerging concept of the ‘future of work’ should become a topic of extreme relevance for Nedlac
Joni Musabayana
ILO Pretoria director

Musabayana said the ILO was assisting the Department of Labour in reviewing elements of labour law through consultants based at leading universities.

"The issue of further studies along sectoral lines on the sectors that are transforming at a faster rate than others and what kind of labour law reform is required, is already on the table," Musabayana said.

The legislative reviews would also include institutional audits of ministries of labour to ascertain if they were fit for purpose in the new world of work.

The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) was also a key institution in driving the critical conversations, Musabayana said.

In its annual report, Nedlac business convener Kaizer Moyane wrote of the need for the organisation to "look ahead".

"The continually changing nature of work and the fast-emerging concept of the ‘future of work’ should become a topic of extreme relevance for Nedlac, where parties will need to explore appropriate policy choices," he said.

Developed countries such as Germany have drawn up white papers on the future of work to deal with prospects of changes to its labour market such as the regulation of working time as more and more employees globally opt for flexibility.

Musabayana said while it appeared as if the transformation was more rapid in Europe than in SA, different realities guided the change.

SA had not been "left behind by the train in Europe. They have to react to the realities of the structure of the labour force that they have… in our context, the percentage of labour in manufacturing is very low and has been declining," he said.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

Swarm intelligence: From smart cars to smart traffic

Self-driving vehicles are set to develop a bee-like swarm intelligence, writes David Furlonger
Life
2 months ago

Science, technology and innovation centre stage in development plans

Areas that are boosted include agriculture, beneficiation of minerals, energy and small enterprises
Opinion
4 months ago

We cannot stop technology, but we can choose how to respond

The way we work will be ground zero for waves of change, so SA must start making plans, writes Imraan Valodia
Opinion
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gigaba budget puts SA on brink of junk
Economy
2.
We’re all going on a bummer holiday
Economy
3.
More downgrades for SA could lead to $14bn of ...
Economy
4.
Credit extension growth slows in September
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Gigaba’s speech will ...
Economy

Related Articles

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Dr Goodnight wants us to sleep easy about AI
Opinion

What the future of work looks like — and what it means for SA's job crisis
Features / Cover Story

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Future is a world of freelancers — but management will persist
Opinion / Columnists

Why the rise of robots is killing SA manufacturing
Features

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.