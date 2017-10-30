Economy

Moody’s downbeat about SA’s ‘credit negative’ medium-term budget

The ratings agency said it was the first budget in years not to commit to fiscal consolidation, a clear indication it would look to downgrade SA’s rating

30 October 2017 - 12:48 Hilary Joffe and Sunita Menon
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Moody’s described the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba presented last week as “credit negative”, suggesting the ratings agency, which has SA on negative outlook, is likely to downgrade SA’s rating to junk status at its next review on November 24.

Moodys said the medium-term budget “signals a marked credit-negative departure from earlier fiscal consolidation efforts”.

“In our view, at this level, the cost of debt servicing is crowding out pro-growth expenditures while raising mandatory recurrent spending. The absence of fiscal consolidation, both in terms of containing the fiscal deficits and reducing mandatory recurrent spending, is credit negative, undermining debt sustainability and eliminating room for deploying fiscal stimulus in the event of a negative economic shock,” Moody’s vice-president, senior analyst and lead sovereign analyst for SA Zuzana Brixiová said in the note.

Moody’s is the only one of the big three ratings agencies to still rate SA one notch above junk — Baa3 in Moody’s nomenclature — and is likely to cut SA’s rating to Ba1, which equates to BB+, placing it at the same level as ratings by Fitch and S&P Global Ratings.

Brixiová said the medium-term budget is the first budget in the past few years that did not commit to fiscal consolidation, a clear indication it would look to downgrade SA’s rating.

“Moreover, the lack of fiscal consolidation in the budget is also a setback to already feeble business confidence and growth. The lack of fiscal prudence indicated by the budget will undermine growth in an economy in a recession since first-quarter 2017 with weak economic activity, according to recent high-frequency indicators,” she added.

Brixiová also flagged the increase in government guarantees to state-owned enterprises, particularly Eskom: “In our view, unless the government presents a credible fiscal consolidation plan in the February 2018 budget, debt sustainability is at risk.”

