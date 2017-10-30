Moody’s downbeat about SA’s ‘credit negative’ medium-term budget

Moody’s described the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba presented last week as “credit negative”, suggesting the ratings agency, which has SA on negative outlook, is likely to downgrade SA’s rating to junk status at its next review on November 24.

Moodys said the medium-term budget “signals a marked credit-negative departure from earlier fiscal consolidation efforts”.

“In our view, at this level, the cost of debt servicing is crowding out pro-growth expenditures while raising mandatory recurrent spending. The absence of fiscal consolidation, both in terms of containing the fiscal deficits and reducing mandatory recurrent spending, is credit negative, undermining debt sustainability and eliminating room for deploying fiscal stimulus in the event of a negative economic shock,” Moody’s vice-president, senior analyst and lead sovereign analyst for SA Zuzana Brixiová said in the note.