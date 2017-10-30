Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Gigaba’s speech will continue to resound

Statistics SA’s third-quarter Quarterly Labour Force Survey will be closely watched

30 October 2017 - 05:52 Sunita Menon
Finance Minister Gigaba. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
Finance Minister Gigaba. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

More scrutiny of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s maiden medium-term budget policy statement is expected this week as the market reacts to the minister’s candid speech.

On Monday, the Reserve Bank will release September’s figures on the M3 money supply and credit extension.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said: "The weak economic growth climate and depressed confidence levels have impacted private sector lending growth. Credit conditions applied by retail banks remain relatively tight and the prospect of interest rate increases will [be] likely [to] impact the demand for credit."

Kaplan forecast private sector lending had dropped to 5.2% year on year from 6%.

On Tuesday, Statistics SA will release the third-quarter Quarterly Labour Force Survey, while the South African Revenue Service will release the September trade balance.

First National Bank economist Mamello Matikinca said: "We are less optimistic about the third-quarter employment figures.

"We expect that the second-quarter unemployment rate of 27.7%, unchanged from the first quarter, could have ticked a little higher under the weight of glacial economic growth.

"September’s trade balance is expected to deliver another healthy surplus, but will only provide the mildest of support for the ailing rand in a market that is still digesting [the budget policy statement]," said Matikinca.

The October Absa manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) and October vehicle sales are scheduled for release on Wednesday, while August capacity utilisation and electricity generation and distribution figures are to be released on Thursday.

The Absa manufacturing PMI, which has averaged just 47.8 in 2017 — below the crucial neutral 50 mark, which divides expansion from contraction — is expected to remain below this mark as domestic demand remains muted.

Treasury softens sledgehammer approach to taxing share buybacks

The days of using a buyback as a tax dodge are over, but Treasury’s latest proposals address concern about the effects on ‘innocent ...
Business
2 days ago

Fitch sceptical SA can return to fiscal health

Fear of downgrade before ANC’s elective conference
Economy
3 days ago

Producer inflation springs an unpleasant surprise

The prospect of a November interest rate cut is vanishing, after the bleak picture painted in Malusi Gigaba's medium-term budget
Economy
4 days ago

Economists sound alarm on spiralling debt

Debt and debt-service costs are projected to rise drastically over the next three to four years
Economy
4 days ago

