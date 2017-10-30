ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Gigaba’s speech will continue to resound
Statistics SA’s third-quarter Quarterly Labour Force Survey will be closely watched
More scrutiny of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s maiden medium-term budget policy statement is expected this week as the market reacts to the minister’s candid speech.
On Monday, the Reserve Bank will release September’s figures on the M3 money supply and credit extension.
Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said: "The weak economic growth climate and depressed confidence levels have impacted private sector lending growth. Credit conditions applied by retail banks remain relatively tight and the prospect of interest rate increases will [be] likely [to] impact the demand for credit."
Kaplan forecast private sector lending had dropped to 5.2% year on year from 6%.
On Tuesday, Statistics SA will release the third-quarter Quarterly Labour Force Survey, while the South African Revenue Service will release the September trade balance.
First National Bank economist Mamello Matikinca said: "We are less optimistic about the third-quarter employment figures.
"We expect that the second-quarter unemployment rate of 27.7%, unchanged from the first quarter, could have ticked a little higher under the weight of glacial economic growth.
"September’s trade balance is expected to deliver another healthy surplus, but will only provide the mildest of support for the ailing rand in a market that is still digesting [the budget policy statement]," said Matikinca.
The October Absa manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) and October vehicle sales are scheduled for release on Wednesday, while August capacity utilisation and electricity generation and distribution figures are to be released on Thursday.
The Absa manufacturing PMI, which has averaged just 47.8 in 2017 — below the crucial neutral 50 mark, which divides expansion from contraction — is expected to remain below this mark as domestic demand remains muted.
