Credit extension growth slows in September

Private sector credit growth moderated in September, reflecting sluggish economic growth.

The Reserve Bank data showed on Monday that private sector growth decelerated to an annualised 5.59% in September, from 5.98% in August.

"The weak economic growth climate and depressed confidence levels have impacted private-sector lending growth," Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said in an e-mail note on Friday before the data was released.

M3 money supply, the Bank’s broadest measure of how much money is circulating in the economy, grew 6.72% year on year, from 6.48% in August.

When money supply increases, it typically increases the availability of loans, which individuals and businesses use to make purchases. The higher the money supply growth, the higher the growth in available funds.

Conversely, if money supply growth slows, it can have a negative effect on economic growth.