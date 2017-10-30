Economy

Credit extension growth slows in September

Reserve Bank data shows that private sector growth has moderated as economic growth remains weak and confidence levels depressed

30 October 2017 - 10:12 Staff Writer
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Private sector credit growth moderated in September, reflecting sluggish economic growth.

The Reserve Bank data showed on Monday that private sector growth decelerated to an annualised 5.59% in September, from 5.98% in August.

"The weak economic growth climate and depressed confidence levels have impacted private-sector lending growth," Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said in an e-mail note on Friday before the data was released.

M3 money supply, the Bank’s broadest measure of how much money is circulating in the economy, grew 6.72% year on year, from 6.48% in August.

When money supply increases, it typically increases the availability of loans, which individuals and businesses use to make purchases. The higher the money supply growth, the higher the growth in available funds.

Conversely, if money supply growth slows, it can have a negative effect on economic growth.

JUSTICE MALALA: Gigaba and the mystery Gupta bagman

'Shivambu said Gigaba "handed state-owned companies to the Guptas". Is he right?'
Politics
5 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Gigaba’s speech will continue to resound

Statistics SA’s third-quarter Quarterly Labour Force Survey will be closely watched, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
7 hours ago

Producer inflation springs an unpleasant surprise

The prospect of a November interest rate cut is vanishing, after the bleak picture painted in Malusi Gigaba's medium-term budget
Economy
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Gigaba’s speech will ...
Economy
2.
Fitch sceptical SA can return to fiscal health
Economy
3.
Fitch and S&P shaken by Gigaba's medium-term ...
Economy
4.
IN A NUTSHELL: Malusi Gigaba’s bleak medium-term ...
Economy
5.
Malusi Gigaba’s maiden budget fails to win over ...
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.