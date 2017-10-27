Fitch sceptical SA can return to fiscal health

Fitch did not buy Gigaba’s assurance on Wednesday that a high-level team of cabinet ministers headed by the president, which had the task of considering proposals to shore up public finances for tabling in February, would deliver the solutions required. The deferring of decisions indicated instead that there was "no agreement on consolidation measures or even targets for revenue increases".

In a clear sign that a ratings downgrade could come as soon as November, Fitch said "we think divisions in the ANC will persist beyond the party’s electoral conference in December, and it is not clear the political environment will become more conducive to consolidation".

Addressing a sitting of several committees in Parliament on Thursday, Gigaba said: "We have not abandoned the path of fiscal consolidation.... We are saying that without action debt will reach 60% of GDP if we let the situation slide, but it is not a foregone conclusion."

Gigaba offered two reasons for his not providing a solution in the statement.

Sticking to the fiscal consolidation path would have required a R40bn cut in spending or an increase in taxation, which was not "something you can scratch your head and find", he said. It was also important to "talk tough to our own selves" about a "seeming complacency" among fellow ANC leaders.

In similar vein, S&P Global Ratings said the direction of South African politics would probably trump near-term macroeconomic performance, particularly for the country’s investment grade local currency credit rating.

Fitch and S&P rate South African foreign currency debt in subinvestment, or junk, territory. However, only Fitch has the country’s local currency debt in junk. Moody’s rates both the foreign and local currency debt a notch above speculative grade.

S&P and Moody’s are due to review SA in November. Fitch has not published its review calendar for the country.

Meanwhile, hopes for another interest rate cut at November’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting were almost dashed on Thursday by the release of a sharp increase in producer inflation and the uninspiring medium-term budget policy statement.

Data from Statistics SA on Thursday showed that the producer price index for final manufactured goods, considered the headline figure, rose 5.2% in September compared with a year earlier after climbing to 4.2% in August.