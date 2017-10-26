Fitch and S&P shaken by Gigaba's medium-term budget

In April, Fitch downgraded SA’s credit rating to "junk" status, citing the March Cabinet reshuffle that saw respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan dismissed, anticipating a change in economic policy direction

The negative outlook may mean SA is at risk of another downgrade from Fitch this year — and the medium-term budget may be the final nail in the coffin.

In its statement, Fitch said the revisions in the medium-term budget reflected significant revenue shortfalls with substantial risk of additional revenue slippage; a breach in the non-interest expenditure ceiling, which is a key fiscal policy anchor; and risks with state-owned entities (SOEs).

"The government also noted that capital injections for other SOEs are likely as profitability has declined sharply and lenders are reluctant to roll over maturing debt, but these are not included in fiscal projections."

Amid criticism that Gigaba has kicked the can down the road, Fitch flagged the president’s committee that will consider proposals to shore up the public finances to be announced in next year’s budget.

"But the fact that no agreement on consolidation measures, or even headline targets for revenue increases, were included in the medium-term budget highlights how disagreements in the ANC have made it difficult to agree on savings measures."

Fitch added that the divisions in the ANC will persist beyond the December electoral conference. "It is not clear that the political environment will become more conducive to consolidation."

Reuters reported on Thursday that S&P said SA’s politics would probably trump near-term macroeconomic performance, particularly for the country's still-investment grade local currency credit rating.

A downgrade to SA's local currency debt by either S&P or Moody's would push the country's bonds out of widely used global bond indices.

Both rating agencies are expected to review SA on November 24.

S&P EMEA sovereign analyst Frank Gill said: “Politics will probably trump the near-term macroeconomic performance in SA, particularly for the local currency rating.”

While the agency had expected Treasury to revise down its GDP growth forecasts for this year and next in the medium-term budget, Gill said: “I think the committee will take the view that political and institutional developments matter the most in determining SA's longer-term economic prospects and will answer difficult questions about rising contingent liabilities and corruption.”​