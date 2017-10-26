Real take-home pay shrinks due to higher inflation, says report

Real disposable take-home pay shrank for the first time in seven months on a year-on-year basis due to higher inflation in September 2017, according to the monthly BankservAfrica Disposable Index released on Thursday.

The average, real, seasonally adjusted banked salary declined by 1.3% to R13,964 in September. In nominal terms, the take-home salary averaged at R14,255.

While these changes do not represent a complete reversal in the trend towards declining take-home pay levels, it has become evident that the lower growth rate in nominal and real terms is becoming the norm, the report said.

"The difficult economic conditions in the country at present impact firms and their ability to pay higher salaries. The effective tax rate on gross salaries is also taking a toll," BankservAfrica said.

In effect, the sluggish economic growth is affecting wages in the following ways:

• The net effect of higher taxes and inflation outpacing salary increases is less consumer spending in the next few months on retail sales, vehicle sales, tourism and dining out. While retail sales grew significantly in real terms in August, the slowdown for real salary growth is already apparent, the report said.

• Real, average, private pensions paid into bank accounts reached R6,701 — the highest level they have ever reached. The average, constant, private pension grew by 2.2% in September, which is the strongest percentage change in four months. The survey found pensions are becoming a more important source of South African consumer spending.

According to the report: "It is important to note that there is far less growth in the wage employment numbers of big employers in SA than people with pensions. StatsSA data also points out that employers and self-employed individuals are growing faster than wage earners."