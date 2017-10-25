Malusi Gigaba faces tricky balancing act
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has to balance slow economic growth and a gaping tax hole against the need to rescue struggling state companies in his first medium-term budget policy statement, as ratings firms prepare to review the nation’s debt that has already been assessed junk by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.
The following charts illustrate how tough the task is that Gigaba faces when he delivers the budget update in Cape Town on Wednesday:
SA’s economy emerged from its second recession in less than a decade in the second quarter and while GDP is forecast to expand faster this year than 2016’s seven-year low, anaemic investor and business confidence are limiting growth and job creation. That made it difficult to finance the government’s welfare and redistribution plans, NKC African Economics said in an e-mailed note.
Slow GDP growth is hampering the state’s ability to meet its revenue targets and the tax shortfall for the current fiscal year could be the largest in eight years, according to a Bloomberg survey.
The weak economy has made it difficult for the government to keep to pledge of reining in the budget gap. Gigaba is expected to announce a deficit estimate larger than projected in February, with the Treasury also under pressure from government-worker unions demanding a pay increase of more than 10% when inflation is 5.1%.
"The public-sector wage bill has been a key source of expenditure pressure since the 2008-09 global financial crisis," Razia Khan, head of Africa macro research at Standard Chartered said in an e-mailed note. "The authorities may need to adopt a tougher stance in upcoming public-sector wage negotiation rounds, which may be politically difficult."
S&P Ratings and Fitch cut the nation’s foreign-currency debt to junk in April after President Jacob Zuma replaced the respected Pravin Gordhan with Gigaba. While S&P and Moody’s Investors Service still assess the rand-denominated debt as investment grade, both companies are scheduled to give updates next month and will be watching for a deterioration in debt and deficit projections.
"The finance minister has an impossible task to try appease the credit-ratings agencies," Jana van Deventer, an analyst at ETM Analytics, said by phone. "The only thing he possibly can do is to buy more time for SA to delay further ratings downgrades."
Bloomberg
