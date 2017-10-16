South Africa’s bulk exports decline 7.3% in September

South Africa’s bulk export volumes fell by 7.3% year on year in September to 13.8-million tonnes after a 7.2% drop in August to 11.7-million tonnes, after surging by 34.5% in July to 15.6-million tonnes, according to Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA).

This brought the increase for the first nine months to 5.1% year on year, showing that mining and agricultural bulk exports are boosting the South African economy.

Bulk exports out of Richards Bay, which are mostly coal, grew by 6.9% in September to 8.7-million tonnes after a small 0.5% rise in August and soaring by 36.3% year on year in July to 8.4-million tonnes, while bulk exports out of Saldanha, which are mostly iron ore, slumped by 41.3% in September to 3.5-million tonnes after plunging by 22.3% to 4.0-million tonnes in August and rising by 23.6% to 5.3-million tonnes in July.

Bulk exports from the other ports, which are mostly a mix of sugar, grains and manganese ore, almost doubled (up 94.9% year on year) in September to 1.6-million tonnes.