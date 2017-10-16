Economy

Gigaba and government need to rebuild the trust Zuma destroyed, says Basa’s Cas Coovadia

The finance minister should use his medium-term budget statement to outline ‘clear and decisive steps’ to attract investment

16 October 2017 - 13:22 Sunita Menon
Banking Association of South Africa MD Cas Coovadia. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba must rebuild confidence to put SA onto an inclusive growth path when he delivers the medium-term budget statement, says Cas Coovadia, MD of the Banking Association of SA (Basa).

In a statement released on Monday, Coovadia said Gigaba needed to prioritise working with the private sector to address ongoing failures of governance and management issues at state-owned enterprises.

"In a climate of ongoing poor economic growth, it would be irresponsible for government not to use the medium-term budget statement to put clear and decisive steps that encourage national and global private sector investment on the table."

Unless the government and the private sector worked together, he said, issues like fiscal constraints and the expected shortfall in tax revenue "will continue to impact service delivery and the poorest of the poor".

Private-sector programmes like the CEO Initiative — which was halted after the Cabinet reshuffle — had bolstered investment, small-business finance and youth employment, said Coovadia.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
"The CEO Initiative also worked hard to engage rating agencies to avoid a downgrade. All these positive initiatives were halted, and trust which had been built destroyed, through the president’s actions in March 2017.

"It must now fall to government to rebuild the trust."

Basa also called on President Jacob Zuma to act immediately to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

"Instead, the ongoing issues at Eskom and SAA are indicative of continuing state capture. Of particular concern in this regard is the recent allegations of attempts to capture the PIC," he said, referring to the Public Investment Corporation, which looks after government employees’ pension funds.

Coovadia said the lack of action from the government was questionable.

