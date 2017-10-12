Economy

Huge growth in mining production in August surprises market analysts

12 October 2017 - 12:21 Sunita Menon
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Mining surprised on the upside in August with exceptionally strong growth, indicating that GDP growth might be stronger in the third quarter.

Mining production increased a significant 6.9% year-on-year in August after lifting 0.9% year-on-year in July.

The biggest positive contributors were iron ore, which added 1.3 percentage points; diamonds 1.2 percentage points and gold 1.1 percentage points.

The global oversupply of iron-ore has pushed the price of the commodity lower, and output of the ore, which accounts for nearly 15% of mining production, should have softened.
Mamello Matikinca, FNB

Seasonally adjusted mining production increased 5.3% in August compared with July, and increased 1.4% in the three months ended August 2017 compared with the previous three months.

Many economists were expecting a contraction in the sector.

FNB economist Mamello Matikinca expected a year-on-year contraction for the first time in 2017, primarily due to the higher base of August last year.

"The global oversupply of iron-ore has pushed the price of the commodity lower, and output of the ore, which accounts for nearly 15% of mining production, should have softened," she said.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said last week: "Higher base factors are expected to have suppressed this year’s outcome. However, in the year to date, to July, mining production has risen 4.5% year on year, aided by the lift in commodity prices and increased global growth momentum."

Kaplan expected mining to contract by 2.0% year on year while macroeconomics website Trading Economics projected mining output to have risen 0.3% from July 2016.

Message to miners: modernise or fall behind

Jo’burg Indaba emphasises collaboration to haul the country’s mining sector out of its technological slump
Companies
8 hours ago

Zwane faces rebellion from within his department

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane battles fires on several fronts as accusations he is politically compromised grow
National
2 days ago

STEVEN BOYKEY SIDLEY: Why promising more jobs is the biggest lie

'It makes for heated dinner party conversation. Ethicists foam at the mouth. Journalists and novelists prognosticate. Dystopians cackle at the coming ...
Business
2 days ago

Why partnerships are key to solving SA’s mining industry issues

SPONSORED | The mining sector is under pressure and there will be one loser only: the people of South Africa
Opinion
8 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: Unavoidable truth is that empowerment stakes carry risk

Much of the pain could have been avoided had BEE been done through portfolios from the start
Opinion
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Signs point to new downgrade as uncertainty ...
Economy
2.
Malusi Gigaba will take message of ‘inclusive ...
Economy
3.
These are the consumer goods that are cheaper now ...
Economy
4.
Fewer foreigners and SA expats overseas are ...
Economy
5.
IMF cuts SA’s growth forecast as politics shake ...
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.