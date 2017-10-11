These are the consumer goods that are cheaper now than at the start of the year

The prices of fuel‚ vegetables‚ oils‚ fats‚ bread‚ cereals and fruits have all fallen since the start of the year.

This is according to latest consumer price index (CPI) from Stats SA.

The price of fuel has dropped by 1.7% from January to August. This means it costs R577 inland to fill a 45-litre tank with 93 octane petrol, down from R589. However, recent fuel price increases may change the picture towards the end of the year.

Recent Stats SA figures showed South Africans spend more money on beer than vegetables: beer accounted for 2.1% of household spending while only 1.5% was spent on vegetables.

Stellenbosch University dietician Irene Labuschagne was not surprised, saying South Africans’ alcohol consumption was "alarming".

There has been a 3.6% drop in the price of vegetables. Labuschagne suspects the public is unaware of these decreases and the value for money of buying vegetables over sweets.