Manufacturing rises 1.5% in August, despite gloomy expectations
The manufacturing sector surprised in August with strong growth despite economists’ expectations of a contraction.
After falling 1.4% year on year in July, manufacturing production rose by 1.5% year on year in August. This comes after four months of contractions. The boost came from higher production in the basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery division which contributed two percentage points.
Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production rose by 1.3% in the three months ended August 2017 compared with the previous three months, with six of the 10 manufacturing divisions reporting positive growth.
Last week, FNB economist Mamello Matikinca said August was expected to break the slow growth trend and show marginal positive growth.
The August Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose slightly, suggesting a marginal pick-up in the sector, with the index continuing up from 42.9 in July to 44 in August. However, the PMI remains below the crucial, neutral 50-point level, which divides expansion from contraction.
Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said last week: "The performance of the South African manufacturing sector diverges from the global manufacturing production, which has strengthened. The global PMI and export orders have consistently remained in expansionary territory since mid-2016, suggesting improving momentum in both global production and trade. The comparative under-performance of the local manufacturing sector can be linked to persistently weak domestic demand conditions."
Kaplan expected manufacturing production to have declined at a rate of 0.8% year on year in August.
