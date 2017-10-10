Manufacturing rises 1.5% in August, despite gloomy expectations

The manufacturing sector surprised in August with strong growth despite economists’ expectations of a contraction.

After falling 1.4% year on year in July, manufacturing production rose by 1.5% year on year in August. This comes after four months of contractions. The boost came from higher production in the basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery division which contributed two percentage points.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production rose by 1.3% in the three months ended August 2017 compared with the previous three months, with six of the 10 manufacturing divisions reporting positive growth.

Last week, FNB economist Mamello Matikinca said August was expected to break the slow growth trend and show marginal positive growth.