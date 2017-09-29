Economy

Final estimate for 2017’s record maize crop is boosted again

29 September 2017 - 13:39 Thembisile Dzonzi
Farmers work on a field outside Lichtenburg, a maize-growing area in the North West. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
SA, Africa’s biggest maize producer, boosted its final estimate for 2017’s record crop, as the pace of deliveries continued to point to a bumper harvest.

Growers will probably reap 16.74-million tonnes of maize in the 2016-17 season, Lusani Ndou, a senior statistician at the Crop Estimates Committee, said on Thursday.

That’s more than double the 7.78-million tonnes produced a year earlier, when the worst drought since records began more than a century ago reduced the harvest to a nine-year low.

The bumper crop has helped support the economy, which emerged from a recession in the second quarter.

The agriculture sector surged an annualised 34% in the second quarter from the previous three months, while slowing food price growth has helped limit inflation in 2017

The committee raised its maize-crop estimate by 2% from the 16.41-million tonnes it projected in August. The harvest is split between white and yellow maize.

Bloomberg

