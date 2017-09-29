Final estimate for 2017’s record maize crop is boosted again
SA, Africa’s biggest maize producer, boosted its final estimate for 2017’s record crop, as the pace of deliveries continued to point to a bumper harvest.
Growers will probably reap 16.74-million tonnes of maize in the 2016-17 season, Lusani Ndou, a senior statistician at the Crop Estimates Committee, said on Thursday.
That’s more than double the 7.78-million tonnes produced a year earlier, when the worst drought since records began more than a century ago reduced the harvest to a nine-year low.
The bumper crop has helped support the economy, which emerged from a recession in the second quarter.
The agriculture sector surged an annualised 34% in the second quarter from the previous three months, while slowing food price growth has helped limit inflation in 2017
The committee raised its maize-crop estimate by 2% from the 16.41-million tonnes it projected in August. The harvest is split between white and yellow maize.
Bloomberg
