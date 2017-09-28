The South African economy lost about R161m to work stoppages in 2016 — an increase of 38.8% in wages lost due to work stoppages from the previous year.

This is according to the Department of Labour’s Industrial Action report for 2016‚ released on Thursday.

SA lost a total of 946‚323 working days in 2016 as a result of 122 work stoppages. This represents a 4.7% increase from the 903‚921 days lost in 2015.

There were 90‚228 workers involved in labour disputes in 2016‚ the lowest figure since strike records captured in 2013‚ the labour report noted.

Most of the work stoppages were due to wages‚ bonus and other compensation demands.

More work stoppages were experienced during the "strike season"‚ the second and third quarters of the year.

"Strikes in company only" were predominantly higher, contributing to 56% of strikes that took place in 2016. This was followed by workers being locked out, at 26%.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal top the provinces affected by stoppages.

Companies with more than 1‚000 employees bore the brunt of industrial action during the second and third quarters of 2016, accounting for 41% and 40% of strikes respectively.

The median wage increase settlement in 2016 was close to 8%, up from 7.4% in 2015.

To address the issue of reducing strikes over wage demands‚ the Department of Labour said: "Possibilities of increasing minimum wages to address poverty and inequality and to expand provision for retirement savings for low income workers will become a sharp focus in the future."

The report emphasised Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant’s "concerns around the logic of pursuing strike action to the point where it damages workers’ interests".

It stated: "Either way‚ SA needs to find a solution for the seemingly faltering bargaining structure. Government‚ unions and business have an important role to play in order to maintain a stable labour force and fair labour practices that will attract investors and inspire economic growth in the long run."