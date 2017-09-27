London — SA’s credit rating is well placed at the lowest investment grade, but rising foreign ownership of the government’s local-currency bonds is a risk, a senior analyst at Moody’s ratings agency has said.

Two of the three large international ratings agencies — S&P Global and Fitch — downgraded SA’s foreign-currency rating to speculative grade, or "junk" status, this year after an abrupt Cabinet reshuffle in March after which the economy slowed. Moody’s downgraded SA to Baa3, one notch above junk, in June and has the country on a negative outlook.

The ratings downgrades have put pressure on South African asset prices and could increase its borrowing costs. "We think, currently, SA is well placed at Baa3 with a negative outlook. We had a rating action fairly recently in June," Zuzana Brixiova, a Moody’s vice-president, told Reuters at an investor conference in London.

However, she said that since the June downgrade she had observed a larger-than-expected shortfall in South African government revenues and an increase in foreign financing of government borrowing in rand to about 40%.

"To some extent the risk of a ‘sudden stop’ has increased," she said, referring to the risk that an abrupt change in investor sentiment could result in a sharp reduction in capital flows into SA.

Among other concerns, Brixiova cited weak economic growth in SA and pressure on institutions, which she said "were constantly being tested", noting that whoever the ANC chooses as its next leader at its conference in December, Moody’s "would wait and follow what this really means for the policy direction".

SA was earlier dropped from one of the widely used global bond indices, and it risks being excluded from a larger index run by US bank Citi if both Moody’s and S&P cut the country’s local-currency rating to junk.

Both agencies have South African local debt at the lowest investment grade, and Brixiova said Moody’s was likely to keep one unified rating for South African foreign and local debt. Looking at Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole, Brixiova said it was important for countries to "re-build their fiscal space" in the wake of the slump in commodity prices in recent years.

Reuters