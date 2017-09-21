Interest rate cut may be on the cards

That was expected to create space for the Bank to "remain in a mild interest rate cutting cycle", said Old Mutual Investment Group senior economist Johann Els, even though the Bank would be cautious in an environment of political uncertainty and potential fiscal fallout.

Els said the economy was in a slow growth trap and the Bank was likely to "look through" the second quarter economic growth rebound. Another interest rate cut could help to lift confidence slightly, he said.

Stanlib economist Kevin Lings said SA remained vulnerable to changes in global investor sentiment so while the Bank was expected to cut rates further in 2017, the extent would be relatively modest.

"Ultimately the Bank has to balance the current lower growth/inflation data against the risks associated with SA’s increased vulnerability to changes in foreign capital flows," he said.

The main contributor to August’s higher inflation rate was transport inflation, which increased to 3.9% in August from 1% in July because of petrol and diesel price hikes.

The fuel price component, which makes up almost 15% of the inflation basket, is expected to continue to exert upward pressure in September.

But slowing food price inflation has helped to offset the impact of the fuel factor.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said consumer inflation would remain well within target, falling to 4.3% by year end and averaging 5.2% for 2017.

Nedbank’s economists said the key risk to inflation was the rand, which was likely to be volatile. "If there are no currency shocks in December, our forecast is for possible further rate easing in early 2018."

The Bank is due to announce the interest rate decision at 3pm on Thursday.