Economy

FORECAST

Interest rate cut may be on the cards

21 September 2017 - 06:05 Hilary Joffe
Statistics SA on Wednesday reports better-than-expected consumer price inflation figures for August. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Statistics SA on Wednesday reports better-than-expected consumer price inflation figures for August. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

With inflation heading down towards the mid-point of the target range, most economists expect another 25 basis point cut in interest rates when the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee concludes its three-day meeting on Thursday.

Statistics SA on Wednesday reported better-than-expected consumer price inflation figures for August, with the inflation rate rising to 4.8% — worse than June’s 4.6% but better than the consensus forecast of 4.9%.

The Bank cut rates for the first time in five years at its last meeting in July, in response to a better inflation outlook and weak economic growth.

Though the committee makes its rate decisions based on the expected future of inflation rather than on the past, lower-than-expected inflation rates in recent months have provided a lower base for the Bank’s inflation forecast and indicate that underlying inflation pressures are moderating.

US Fed to shrink assets next month

Federal Reserve announces gradual end to its crisis-era stimulus programme starting next month when it will gradually reduce the size of its ...
World
9 hours ago

That was expected to create space for the Bank to "remain in a mild interest rate cutting cycle", said Old Mutual Investment Group senior economist Johann Els, even though the Bank would be cautious in an environment of political uncertainty and potential fiscal fallout.

Els said the economy was in a slow growth trap and the Bank was likely to "look through" the second quarter economic growth rebound. Another interest rate cut could help to lift confidence slightly, he said.

Stanlib economist Kevin Lings said SA remained vulnerable to changes in global investor sentiment so while the Bank was expected to cut rates further in 2017, the extent would be relatively modest.

"Ultimately the Bank has to balance the current lower growth/inflation data against the risks associated with SA’s increased vulnerability to changes in foreign capital flows," he said.

The main contributor to August’s higher inflation rate was transport inflation, which increased to 3.9% in August from 1% in July because of petrol and diesel price hikes.

The fuel price component, which makes up almost 15% of the inflation basket, is expected to continue to exert upward pressure in September.

But slowing food price inflation has helped to offset the impact of the fuel factor.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said consumer inflation would remain well within target, falling to 4.3% by year end and averaging 5.2% for 2017.

Nedbank’s economists said the key risk to inflation was the rand, which was likely to be volatile. "If there are no currency shocks in December, our forecast is for possible further rate easing in early 2018."

The Bank is due to announce the interest rate decision at 3pm on Thursday.

Rand firms as inflation data comes in better than expected

The annual rate of headline consumer inflation to the end of August rose to 4.8%, better than the 4.9% expected
Markets
18 hours ago

Consumer inflation ticks up, but food inflation slows further

Fuel prices were higher but food inflation was helped by lower grain prices
Economy
20 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank likely to lower interest rates

The Bank is expected to lower interest rates despite a likely rise in inflation numbers, writes Claire Bisseker
Economy
3 days ago

Falling inflation boosts interest rate cut chances

Inflation has dipped below the 5% mark for the first time since November 2015
Economy
27 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Consumer inflation ticks up, but food inflation ...
Economy
2.
World Bank warns SA's lack of innovation holds ...
Economy
3.
World Bank: lack of innovation stifles SA
Economy
4.
Voluntary disclosure drive nets 2,002 applicants
Economy
5.
World Bank slashes growth forecast for ‘fragile’ ...
Economy

Related Articles

Rand firms as inflation data comes in better than expected
Markets

Consumer inflation ticks up, but food inflation slows further
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.