Economy

Malusi Gigaba warns that SA’s already-dismal growth forecast is at risk

11 September 2017 - 11:23 Sunita Menon
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES

National Treasury’s growth forecast of 1.3% for 2017 may be at risk, according to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Speaking at the Tax Indaba in Sandton on Monday, Gigaba said he was sure positive growth would materialise in the coming quarters. However, he said growth was at risk of falling short of the forecast and that a revised outlook could be announced during the medium-term budget policy statement on October 25.

In the February budget review, Treasury forecast that the economy would grow 1.3% in 2017, 2% in 2018 and 2.2% in 2019. Annual growth has weakened since 2011, which has hampered the government’s ability to reduce unemployment.

Speaking on gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter, which was 2.5% quarter on quarter and 1.1% year on year, Gigaba said there was broad-based weakness in the industrial and services sectors but the improvement in second quarter was promising.

"The most important step we can take to develop the country is to get South Africans working. We welcome initiatives from [the] CEO Initiative and Business Unity SA to grow the economy inclusively."

Gigaba said he would focus on the 14-point plan announced in June to bolster growth.

"Although the second-quarter GDP growth came as a relief to all of us.… Our current level of growth is clearly insufficient and unsustainable. We simply have to take drastic measure to grow the economy sustainably."

Giagaba said taxation remained crucial and at the core of SA’s democracy, allowing the state to provide public services.

"Government bears the responsibility to manage public finances prudently and effectively," he said.

He said due to below-par growth in the past few years, there had been greater public interest in tax policy.

South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane said the revenue target for 2017 remained a huge stretch in an economy with weak growth.

"The role of SARS as a tax organisation becomes even more significant with low economic growth but SARS remains committed to its mandate of collecting all its revenue for 2017."

Is this the man to lift a gloomy economy?

When Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba presents his first medium-term budget policy speech next month, he'll be walking the tightrope of what is still a ...
Business
1 day ago

SA exits recession with 2.5% growth in second quarter

Gross domestic product increased an annualized 2.5 percent in the second quarter compared with a revised decline of 0.6 percent in the previous three ...
Business
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Moody’s rating cut may be on the cards
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Current account likely to ...
Economy
3.
Malusi Gigaba warns that SA’s already-dismal ...
Economy
4.
SA clambers out of recession, with big GDP boost ...
Economy
5.
Manufacturing output gloomier than expected
Economy

Related Articles

DA puts Gigaba on the ropes over R70bn contracts given to China
National

Is this the man to lift a gloomy economy?
Business

How relations between business and Gigaba soured
Features

SA exits recession with 2.5% growth in second quarter
Business

JOHN DLUDLU: Malusi Gigaba needs to commit to a tighter ship
Opinion / Columnists

Gigaba sets sights on filling vacant Treasury posts
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.