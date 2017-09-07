Economy

Manufacturing output gloomier than expected

Production in the sector was expected to shrink, but the numbers were worse than forecasts

07 September 2017 - 13:16
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The manufacturing sector took a knock in July, with production declining more than expected.

Manufacturing production shrank 1.4% from a year earlier.

The July purchasing managers index (PMI) suggested that the industry was doing poorly, with the index continuing to fall well below the neutral 50 mark.

FNB economist Mamello Matikinca expected manufacturing production to show another poor print as manufacturers continued to grapple with very weak domestic demand.

“Advance indications provided by the manufacturing PMI signalled a deterioration in levels of manufacturing activity in July, in a particularly weak domestic demand environment that has been insufficiently countered by the strengthening global demand,” she said.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan had expected manufacturing production to have declined at a rate of 0.5% year on year in July while Trading Economic projected a 0.9% fall from a year earlier.

The biggest drag came from petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products, which detracted 1.8 percentage points.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 1.5% compared with June 2017 while seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 0.9% in the three months ended July 2017 compared with the previous three months, with seven of the 10 manufacturing divisions reporting positive growth.

SA's economy exited recession in the second quarter, but there it little optimism of a significant improvement in the overall growth trajectory.

Mining production, released earlier on Thursday, was also worse than expected.

SA exits recession with 2.5% growth in second quarter

Gross domestic product increased an annualized 2.5 percent in the second quarter compared with a revised decline of 0.6 percent in the previous three ...
Business
2 days ago

Whole-economy PMI points to stagnation

Standard Bank’s purchasing managers index fell back below the neutral 50-point mark, with the output component posting its fifth decline in as ...
Economy
2 days ago

Absa PMI shows factories still under pressure, and no relief in sight

The purchasing managers index ticked up but remains below the key 50-point level — and the index for future conditions fell below 50 for the ...
Economy
6 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sacci index shows sharp fall in business ...
Economy
2.
SA clambers out of recession, with big GDP boost ...
Economy
3.
Whole-economy PMI points to stagnation
Economy
4.
GDP figures due in conditions of abysmal growth
Economy
5.
Reserve Bank set to aim for a lower range
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.