Sacci index shows sharp fall in business confidence

Business confidence has declined to its lowest level since the mid-1980s, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) says.

The optimism of recent readings in Sacci’s business confidence index — at odds with the RMB/BER business confidence index and other signals from business — appears to have faded.

Sacci said its business confidence index fell 5.7 index points to 89.6 in August, from 95.3 in July — the largest month-on-month decrease since November 2015. It was 3.3 points lower than in August 2016.